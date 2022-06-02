SuperATV acquires ball joint manufacturer

Madison, Indiana-based SuperATV, the privately-owned company founded by Harold Hunt in 2003, has acquired a ball joint manufacturer, Keller Performance Products, LLC. The acquisition closed on May 25.

"We design and build the best ball joint in the market, and I was looking for the best way for me to plan the future for my business and me personally. It only made sense for me to join the leading parts supplier in the industry," said owner Todd Keller. "After meeting with Lindsay and the team, it was obvious that we do business the same way … design the best products, build the best products, and have the best service for the dealer partners and customers who have supported us since we started."

The acquisition of Keller Performance Products is another step in SuperATV's strategy to expand its already large breadth of high-quality product offerings, all available with fast, free shipping and world-class customer service to customers around the world.

"Keller's passion for quality, innovation, and the customer experience aligns perfectly with SuperATV's mission. Keller shares SuperATV's passion for both its customers and products. Keller Performance fits in our family of brands as we work to WOW our dealers and consumers with the best products and best service in our industry," said SuperATV CEO Lindsay Hunt.