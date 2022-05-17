Volcon turns to BFGoodrich to co-develop EV tire

Volcon Inc. is collaborating with BFGoodrich Tires to potentially develop an optimized tire, tire pressure monitoring system and vehicle suspension system that will enhance electric side-by-side vehicle performance by the co-development of this combination. The two companies will work together on several phases of development that will be determined as they move forward.

The Volcon Tech Innovation Group (VTIG), a division of Volcon that explores advanced technologies to enhance and evolve current and future Volcon products, will be the first side-by-side brand to work directly with BFGoodrich to co-develop this technology. The two teams will work together to leverage the power of the EV motor in tandem with BFGoodrich’s ActivAir, the Central Tire Inflation System (CTIS) that makes real-time adjustments that aim to enhance the off-road performance and increase the battery range of Volcon’s future UTV products.

Additionally, Michelin North America, Inc. will supply Volcon with the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 UTV Tire as standard on all 2023 Stag LE models.

The BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 Tire is a "must-have" for the serious off-road enthusiast when conditions require extreme traction and toughness. As with all BFGoodrich tires, the KM3 comes with a Standard Manufacturer's Limited Warranty, which will further enhance the quality of the all-electric Volcon UTV and further strengthen customers' confidence in the Stag LE.

Volcan’s dedication to and investment in the quality of the materials and products installed on all Volcon electric off-road vehicles aims to deliver a product that meets the expectations and standards of its dealers and end customers. The addition of this top-tier tire on the Stag LE reduces the cost of ownership and starts consumers on the right tire to meet the capabilities of the high-performance UTV, which is expected to come to market in the third quarter of 2023.

The collaboration is based on Volcon's mission to build industry-leading products that connect people to outdoor experiences through the intentional blending of leading technology and design. The alignment between Volcon and BFGoodrich allows the two teams to combine a deep talent pool of off-road enthusiasts who know firsthand the importance of being properly equipped to enjoy outdoor adventures and reach locations that others cannot. All while reducing the impact on the environment and creating a more sustainable future for off-roading.

“As the market evolves towards electric vehicles, BFGoodrich is excited to work with companies that embody the adventure spirit,” says Harold Phillips, general global manager for BFGoodrich Tires. “Collaborating with Volcon will allow us to innovate in an exciting direction, and help lead the industry into the future of off-roading.”

“We are excited to work with a world-leading tire supplier,” said Christian Okonsky, chief technology officer of Volcon ePowersports. “The joining of our teams and technology will bring invaluable knowledge and experience to the development process as we work to bring industry-leading EV-specific solutions to market.”

