Standard driver’s license approved for Slingshot drivers in state

After both the reclassification of the three-wheeled motorcycle as a three-wheeled motor vehicle and providing operator licensing requirements similar to nearly every U.S. state, residents in the state of New York can now experience the Slingshot with a standard driver’s license.

Beginning April 20, drivers in New York can operate a Slingshot with a standard D-class driver’s license, instead of the previously required motorcycle endorsement. The state of New York has both reclassified the three-wheeled motorcycle as a three-wheeled motor vehicle (often referred to as “autocycle”) and provided operator licensing requirements similar to nearly every U.S. state.

“We’re excited to open up the door for more New Yorkers to experience the open-air driving experience only a Polaris Slingshot delivers,” said Chris Sergeant, vice president of Polaris Slingshot.