Pre-owned dealership schedules March opening

Another sign of strong growth prospects for the pre-owned market is taking shape, with word to Powersports Business that a dealership selling pre-owned units only will be opening in March.

Big Easy Powersports, sibling store to New Orleans Harley-Davidson, Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson and Fort Benning Harley-Davidson, will be located at 815 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey, Louisiana. The dealership will carry used motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, golf carts and more.

Co-owners Andrew Gordon and Bob Rubin have been in business for nearly two decades in the Southeast.

“We are very excited to start this new venture and fill a need for the West Bank powersports community,” Gordon said. “We will now have the ability to provide a great customer experience on both sides of the river and can’t wait to get started.”

Big Easy Powersports will be opening in the first week of March with over 100 units to choose from on opening day.

“It’s been too long that there has not been a strong motorcycle and powersports presence on the West Bank,” Rubin said. “It is our commitment to make sure that changes immediately.”