Brad Kissinger of Jonesboro Cycle & ATV in Arkansas was named the top sales associate for the month of August.

“With my passion for power and sales, this is a dream job. I am glad to be part of Jonesboro Cycle and growing myself and the career with such a great dealership,” Kissinger said.

Brad Kissinger sold 60 units during August at Jonesboro Cycle & ATV in Arkansas.

