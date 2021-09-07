Klim announces sponsorship of racers Dave McClure, Riley Kincaid

KLIM has announce their official sponsorship of snowmobile athletes Dave McClure and Riley Kincaid, who will join the ranks of some of the top backcountry riders and racers. Both will be in attendance at the KLIM booth FF1-FF2 at Hay Days in Minnesota on Sept. 11-12.

McClure is an eight-time World Champion Hillclimb Racer, 10-time Year-End RMSHA Points Champion, holds two King of the Hill titles at Jackson Hole Hill Climbs and has competed in the X-Games. He’s now a dedicated backcountry rider, and his noteworthy 12-year racing career spanned from 2006 until 2018, when he stopped racing due to an injury. KLIM originally sponsored him from 2006 to 2012.

“It feels good to be working with KLIM again,” McClure said in the announcement. “I live not far from their headquarters and I’ve remained friends with many of their employees over the years. I’m excited about how huge their product line is, they can outfit me and my family for all the different sports we enjoy!”

With this new sponsorship, McClure has earned himself a place on the coveted KLIM Backcountry Team, an elite group of riders hand-picked by KLIM for their skill, passion and dedication to the sport. He’s also an Arctic Cat Factory Blackcat Rider and a member of the Fox Backcountry Team.

Kincaid, who put on one of the most emotional rides at the 2021 Jackson Hill Climbs to win the Semi-Pro King of the Hill title, is a young Hillclimb racer who’s already collected 10 career wins. He first started racing at age 4, and made the jump into the RMSHA circuit at 14. The 2022 season will be his first racing against the best in the world in the Pro class.

“I was so little when I started RMSHA, I couldn’t even stand up on the snowmobile,” Kincaid said. “Then I had a huge growth spurt and started doing decent in Juniors, then bumped up to Semi Pro when I turned 18.”

Kincaid is also a factory rider on the Arctic Cat Black Cats team. Both he and McClure are noteworthy members of the tight-knit mountain snowmobile community – both on and off the racecourses and backcountry – and KLIM is proud to support them in their upcoming endeavors.

“They’re stand-up guys. We’ve spent a lot of time with both of them throughout the years, and we’re always impressed with how they represent themselves and what they do for the sport… They will fit in well with the KLIM family,” said Dustin Pancheri, KLIM’s Athlete & Sponsorship Manager. “We’re really excited to be working with Dave and Riley.”

McClure spends his summers owning and operating a landscaping company and rides dirt bikes every chance he gets, living by his motto, “work hard and play harder.” Likewise, Kincaid enjoys riding dirt bikes, hunting and spending time outdoors.

Dave McClure