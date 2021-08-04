94-year-old purchases new ride from dealership

When 94-year-old longtime customer Harry Howard came into the D&S Harley-Davidson in Medford, Oregon, staff hardly expected he would be looking to add his third bike to his fleet. But there’s an old adage that says if you’re not growing, you’re dying – and riding is a part of growing.

"At first, I didn't know how old he was. He was circling a used Street Glide and talking about how he had never had a new one. I pointed out a new one and he went over, sat on it, straightened it up without any effort and said, 'I think if you are 94 years old, you should ride anything you want.' I was stunned, and responded that, 'Yes, at 94, you should ride anything you want,’” explained Terrie Martin, D&S Harley’s sales manager and part-owner, to Powersports Business.

If the dealership name sounds familiar, it’s because Powersports Business has spoken with them previously – detailing a devastating fire that ravaged its community, and the process its undertaking for rebuilding. In May the dealership held its grand re-opening ceremony.

"Of course, I was concerned that it might be too big of a bike for him, but he already had a Dyna and a Softail. He asked if he could take it on a test ride, our sales manager, Scott, went out on the ride with him and when they got back he said Harry rode it like a champ,” explained Martin of the sale. "So, we sold it to him – and he rode off with the biggest smile! His two kids (now in their 60s) said he sounded like a little kid at Christmas."

“I just want to ride, it doesn’t matter where – just hop on and twist the throttle,” Howard told staff, according to Martin.

According to Martin, Howard has been a customer for nearly 50 years, and all patrons - both old and new – are treated like family.

With an increase in both new and returning customers to the industry throughout 2020, what’s the most unique purchase you’ve seen? Let us know in the comments below!

Harry Howard, new motorcycle owner.

