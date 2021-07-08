Motorcycle manufacturer offering two years roadside assistance on all 2021 models

Following a six-month pilot program aimed at delivering an exceptional ownership experience, two-year, unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance has been introduced by Triumph on all model year 2021 and newer motorcycles.

Part of Triumph’s Total Care commitment to delivering an overall excellent ownership experience, this added coverage is a free benefit for every new-model bike owner, and complements Triumph’s two-year unlimited mileage warranty which comes standard on all new motorcycles.

Triumph Roadside Assistance has just completed a six-month pilot program, tested to ensure owners who use the benefit will experience the best customer service and roadside assistance if they ever find themselves in need. With the pilot program complete, customers who purchased any MY21 or newer Triumph motorcycle since Jan. 1, 2021 in the U.S. or Canada, will automatically receive this benefit until June 30, 2023.

All customers who purchase a MY21 or newer motorcycle after July 1, 2021, will automatically receive the complimentary Triumph Roadside Assistance for two full years from their purchase date.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this service to our customer. As motorcycle riders ourselves, we know all about unexpected mishaps on the road. This roadside assistance program will offer our customers peace of mind that when the unexpected happens, they’ll have support to help them get back on the road,” said Rod Lopusnak, general manager of Triumph Motorcycles America.

Triumph Roadside Assistance is administered by CornerStone United, one of the oldest and most experienced warranty providers in the U.S. and Canada.

The benefits to the customer are the following 24/7 Roadside Services, with a value of up to $100 per occurrence, and include a dedicated toll-free customer support line exclusively for Triumph owners, with a dispatch network available in the U.S. and Canada:

• Roadside Assistance is available 24/7

• Roadside includes $100 per occurrence benefit for the following types of roadside emergencies:

o Towing assistance

o Flat tire assistance

o Fluid delivery (fuel, oil, or water)

o Lock-out assistance, including keys broken off in the ignition and lost keys

o Battery service

• Benefits are payable from the provider to the servicer

• Coverage begins immediately (sign and drive) and includes a two year and unlimited mileage term