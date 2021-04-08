High Lifter Mud Nationals underway in Arkansas

Got your favorite side-by-side all cleaned up for spring? Bring it on down to the 2021 High Lifter Mud Nationals at Hillarosa ATV Park in Blevins, Arkansas, nearby Texarkana, to get a little dirty and kick off the spring riding season!

Mud Nationals is the go-to mud party of the year for many, as thousands of off-road enthusiasts come from all over the country to experience what started it all. High Lifter Mud Nationals offers a wide variety of racing and competition events for ATVs and UTVs, and all ages can enjoy the poker run in hopes of winning big prizes.

The Bad 2 Da Bone competition is where custom builds and one of a kind units show off and see who wins big money and bragging rights. Each day ends with a party featuring live music on the Blackwood Lumber Stage.

The event runs through Saturday, and Powersports Business plans to have recap coverage in a future edition. You can check out the tentative schedule of events HERE, and keep an eye on your subscription for future content from the event!