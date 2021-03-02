Remember Levi LaVallee’s stunt ride through St. Paul, Minnesota, or perhaps his epic snowmobile flip as part of the buildup to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis? If not, they are both Google-worthy.

And there's more in store. It appears LaVallee has more up his sleeve, this time in another Minnesota city, according to a local TV news report. The new edit is due to drop later this month.

Read the report here (including the scoop about him being rescued from the water) .

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com

