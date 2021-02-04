Merger brings dealership owner three more brands: report

In addition to its previous lineup of Polaris, Yamaha and CFMOTO, a buy-out at the dealership level has added Honda, Kawasaki and Suzuki to an ideally located dealership in North Carolina, according to a report on GastonGazette.com.

Full Throttle Powersports in Lowell has acquired McKenney-Salinas Powersports in Gastonia. Full Throttle sits adjacent to Interstate 85 at Exit 22.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com