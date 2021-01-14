2021 Monster Energy Kawasaki team video shoot launches

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. has sent Powersports Business a behind-the-scenes video as the 2021 Monster Energy Kawasaki and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team prepares for the start of the Supercross season.

Defending 2020 Monster Energy Supercross champion Eli Tomac and teammate Adam Cianciarulo are set to drop the gate on Jan. 16 for the season opener in Houston. Competing in the 250SX East Region Championship for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki squad will be title contender Austin Forkner and the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Rookie of the Year award winner, Jo Shimoda, aboard their new 2021 Kawasaki KX250 motorcycles. Cameron McAdoo, Jordon Smith, and Seth Hammaker will wait their turn to compete when the 250SX West Region gets underway at Round 8 in Orlando.

You can view the video below, and keep tuned to PSB for all the latest news and results!