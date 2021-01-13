ATV, side-by-side sales strong in Southwest: report

While some regions of the nation wait for help from Mother Nature for snow (and possibly OEM help with snowmobile inventory), other areas continue to see people wanting to keep outdoors – albeit in warmer climates.

FOX 10 Phoenix is reporting that due to COVID-19 sales of ATV have held strong well into winter, with RideNow Powersports Chandler sales manager Kyle Lewellen saying, “There’s been an increase in sales for everything from dirt bikes, to single riding vehicles and ATV's, but what most families are buying are these side-by-sides.”

With 2020 now done, many are hoping the powersports interest movement will carry momentum into 2021.