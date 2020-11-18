Manufacturer ‘gearing up for an incredible 2021’

“We are gearing up now for an incredible 2021, which means we need more people to add to our motivated, diverse and talented team.” That’s how vice president of finance and operations support Bob Brown of Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America described the company’s needs to hire 300 more employees at its Newnan, Georgia, facility, according to a report in the Newnan Times-Herald.

In article titled, “Yamaha hiring 300 more in Newnan,” the PSB editor’s hometown newspaper — and whose longtime sports editor Johnny Brown inspired his path to PSB 40 years later after he began reading the paper — reveals that YMMC had added an additional 100 employees a month ago, but is already in need of more bodies to assemble side-by-sides (Wolverine RMAX 1000, anyone?), ATVs, WaveRunners and golf cars.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com