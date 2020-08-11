Moose Racing reveals new doors for RZR

Are customers at your dealership looking for ways to set themselves apart on their weekend fun runs? Make sure your parts staff is aware of the new Moose Racing RZR Doors that have just been launched.

These new doors use the stock door frame and are made of durable stealth black polypropylene. The polypropylene doors save weight and ensure strength and durability. These doors feature high-performance custom styling with rear-facing air vents to prevent tire mudslinging into the cab. All hardware and instructions are included for an easy install.

The complete doors have a $369.95 MSRP per pair and the side panels have a $99.95 MSRP.