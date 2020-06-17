INTERMOT in Germany cancels 2020 event

Following extensive consultations, and in coordination with the German Motorcycle Industry Association (IVM), show management company Koelnmesse GmbH has decided to cancel INTERMOT 2020.

The biennial trade show was originally scheduled for Oct. 6-11, 2020. A digital format for this year’s show is being prepared and will be implemented by year’s end. Preparations for other trade fairs scheduled for autumn 2020 at the venue in Cologne are proceeding as planned.

Spatial proximity forms an integral part of the character of Intermot, which has announced the 2020 edition scheduled for October in Cologne has been canceled.

In contrast to trade fairs with a B2B orientation, major events such as INTERMOT draw tens of thousands of private visitors on all days of the trade fair; the hall space is limited and the time available is short. Spatial proximity and the shared experience of the trade fair form an integral part of the character of this event. At this point in time, the specifications currently in effect that have been issued by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), policy-makers and the public authorities cannot be met at major events.

With this in mind, after conferring with key players from the industry, and with a view to the health of exhibitors and visitors, Koelnmesse and the German Motorcycle Industry Association (IVM) have decided not to host this trade fair in 2020.

“An event that depends on its appeal as an experience and event cannot be held in this form at this point in time and thus does not meet the expectations and needs of the industry. Our customers’ resources for 2021 are already under heavy strain as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. As an important part of the motorcycle industry, however, and particularly in difficult times, we want to actively support our partners and are now working full steam on a digital format. With the digital INTERMOT news stream, we are creating a communication platform that will provide sustainable inspiration for the industry and the motorcycle community alike. We can then turn our full focus to the event scheduled for 2022. In future, trade fairs such as INTERMOT will incorporate more hybrid elements — to supplement the on-site experience with added digital reach. All of the stakeholders involved now have plenty of time to prepare accordingly for the next INTERMOT in Cologne, and to make this the meeting place for the international motorcycle community once again,” said Oliver Frese, Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse, and Reiner Brendicke, General Executive Manager of IVM, in a joint statement.

With this in mind, INTERMOT will continue to actively assist its exhibitors this year and support the business of the motorcycle industry as it revs back up again. Show management has hosted digital formats in planning that will present vehicle manufacturers’ world premières for the 2021 season, together with innovations and industry news from the parts, accessories and apparel segments. There is also a B2B talk format that will discuss “opportunities after the coronavirus crisis.”

All of the digital INTERMOT events are scheduled for the end of 2020 and will be broadcast as news streams to the global motorcycle community.