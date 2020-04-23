Polaris and the Minnesota Vikings have partnered to create a limited edition Unite The North hat in recognition of healthcare workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds from the hat sales ($20 donation each) will go to North Memorial Foundation in support of healthcare workers. To show additional support, the Polaris Foundation will also match the donation with every hat sold.

"On behalf of North Memorial Health — our team members, customers and community, I want to thank Polaris for creating the Unite the North initiative to support our front-line workers. We are humbled by their generosity, the generosity of Minnesota Vikings and the support the entire community has demonstrated for health care workers," said North Memorial Health CEO J. Kevin Croston, MD. "Partnerships like these demonstrate the strength and resilience of our community."

"Polaris has a long-standing history of assisting our local communities, and these efforts are even more important during times of need," said Scott Wine, Polaris Chairman and CEO. "We are proud to partner with the Vikings on the Unite the North initiative, in support of both the North Memorial Health Foundation and the heroic health care workers who tirelessly provide care for those in need. They are an inspiration to us all as we rally together to fight this virus."