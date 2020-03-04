Home » News » Dealer removes all bikes from floor for classic bike show

Dealer removes all bikes from floor for classic bike show

March 4, 2020

Martin Moto in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, is hosting its 10th Annual Modern Classics Motorcycle Show on March 6-7. The Modern Classics consists of the ever-popular Friday evening Kickstart Party as well as the usual day-long Saturday exposition.

Each year this unique indoor show puts its primary focus on the epic motorcycles of the 1960s through the 1990s. The usual on-sale Martin Moto inventory is cleared from the spacious showroom floor to be replaced by a carefully curated selection of 100 great motorcycles from the era.

Modern Classics is literally a pop-up museum lasting less than 24 hours. In addition to the usual mix of ‘60s through ‘90s bikes, this year’s edition of The Modern Classics will highlight several important groups — the bikes of the 1980s, a selection of motorcycle sidecars and, as a special tribute to the 10th edition of The Modern Classics, over 30 award-winning bikes from the show’s first nine years will be return and be on display once again.

With machines from over 35 different motorcycle brands and a variety of genre on the show floor, The Modern Classics has something for every moto enthusiast young or old.

Friday, March 6, 7pm – 10pm

The Modern Classics Kickstart Party Presented by Hagerty Insurance and The Grisafi Agency

Bike show, moto memorabilia, performing art, music, beer, wine, and finger food.

$20 advance purchase (includes Saturday admission too!) online only at www.modernclassicsbikeshow.com

Saturday, March 7, 9am – 5pm

The Modern Classics

The 100 motorcycles of The Modern Classics

Still just $10 at the door. Free for children 12 and under.

Martin Moto is a full service new and pre-owned motorcycle dealership. A franchised dealer for Triumph, Yamaha, Honda, and Kawasaki, Martin Moto has been a member of the Boyertown area business community for over 20 years.

 Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 • Contact UsPSB InfoAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy