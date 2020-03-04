Dealer removes all bikes from floor for classic bike show

Martin Moto in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, is hosting its 10th Annual Modern Classics Motorcycle Show on March 6-7. The Modern Classics consists of the ever-popular Friday evening Kickstart Party as well as the usual day-long Saturday exposition.

Each year this unique indoor show puts its primary focus on the epic motorcycles of the 1960s through the 1990s. The usual on-sale Martin Moto inventory is cleared from the spacious showroom floor to be replaced by a carefully curated selection of 100 great motorcycles from the era.

Modern Classics is literally a pop-up museum lasting less than 24 hours. In addition to the usual mix of ‘60s through ‘90s bikes, this year’s edition of The Modern Classics will highlight several important groups — the bikes of the 1980s, a selection of motorcycle sidecars and, as a special tribute to the 10th edition of The Modern Classics, over 30 award-winning bikes from the show’s first nine years will be return and be on display once again.

With machines from over 35 different motorcycle brands and a variety of genre on the show floor, The Modern Classics has something for every moto enthusiast young or old.

Friday, March 6, 7pm – 10pm

The Modern Classics Kickstart Party Presented by Hagerty Insurance and The Grisafi Agency

Bike show, moto memorabilia, performing art, music, beer, wine, and finger food.

$20 advance purchase (includes Saturday admission too!) online only at www.modernclassicsbikeshow.com

Saturday, March 7, 9am – 5pm

The Modern Classics

The 100 motorcycles of The Modern Classics

Still just $10 at the door. Free for children 12 and under.

Martin Moto is a full service new and pre-owned motorcycle dealership. A franchised dealer for Triumph, Yamaha, Honda, and Kawasaki, Martin Moto has been a member of the Boyertown area business community for over 20 years.