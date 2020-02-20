Tucker Powersports has completed the production of its 2020 Helmet & Apparel catalog, and dealers can view the digital flipbook version of the catalog online now.

WHAT’S NEW

A few of the new items Tucker is offering in 2020 include:

SENA – Combining Sena’s leading Bluetooth communications platform with an integrated 4K camera, the 10C EVO allows for easy rider communication and video recording.

NOLAN – N70 2X Adventure and N70 2GT Touring modular helmets feature six possible configurations to provide riders with a range of personalized crossover options.

ANSWER – Ops Offroad Riding Vest provides high capacity, an engineered load-bearing design, and modularity that conforms to every rider’s need.

FIRSTGEAR – Voyage Women’s range blurs the line between touring and adventure, resulting in a universal jacket, pant, and glove equally suited for the daily commute or adventure.

SPEED AND STRENGTH – Reach high when choosing head protection. Speed and Strength helmets provide top-shelf protection, comfort, and style—at a reasonable price.

WARM & SAFE – Heated gear designed by motorcyclists for motorcyclists, including heated pant and jacket liners, shirts, gloves, and socks in men’s and women’s specific sizes.

The printed version of the 2020 Tucker Helmet & Apparel catalog will be shipped to dealers shortly. View the entire online catalog at http://online.fliphtml5.com/lxnd/fmfr/