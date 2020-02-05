Polaris reveals 2020 Ranger NorthStar models

Polaris Off Road has introduced the new 2020 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Premium and RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate in three- and six-seat models. Polaris has elevated its offering across the 2020 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar lineup with a host of added features and benefits, including industry exclusive Ride Command technology and premium cab upgrades for the NorthStar Ultimate, and an integrated winch for both the NorthStar Ultimate and NorthStar Premium.

The NorthStar Premium is factory-equipped with a cab system, heat and air conditioning to tackle the toughest jobs no matter the conditions, and a Pro HD 4,500-lb. winch now comes standard – all for a new starting price of $23,999 for the three-seat model and $26,299 for the CREW model.

The NorthStar Ultimate takes off-road comfort and convenience to the next level. It raises the bar with new, premium cab upgrades and the industry-exclusive Ride Command infotainment system. Whether using the standard backup camera to effortlessly hook up a trailer or the built-in GPS to easily navigate to a favorite hunt destination, Ride Command delivers significant value to those looking to get more done on – or off – their property.

The new NorthStar lineup offers an expanded, more premium range of options for those riders that demand the best, and it underscores Polaris’ commitment to providing industry-leading products and the highest level of value across its entire portfolio.

“Our customers work hard and play hard. Not only do they demand a vehicle to keep them going in the toughest conditions, but they also expect an elevated off-road experience,” said Steven Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris. “With climate control, premium cab upgrades and the industry’s only Ride Command technology as standard equipment, our new NorthStar lineup has them covered – now at a more accessible price.”

For its 2020 offering, Polaris also announced new exterior paint options for the 2020 RANGER CREW 1000 Premium, 2020 RZR PRO XP Premium and 2020 RZR PRO XP Ultimate.

2020 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Premium – Starting at $23,999 U.S. MSRP

2020 RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Premium – Starting at $26,299 U.S. MSRP

Available in three- and six-seat models, the new 2020 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Premium is factory equipped to fend off the elements with all-weather features riders have grown to love and demand. Standard equipment includes a fully-enclosed Pro Shield cab system with dome light, heat, air conditioning, defrost, review mirror, windshield wiper with washer and a newly added Pro HD 4,500-lb. winch – all for a new, lower price. A dual overhead cam ProStar 1000 engine producing 82 horsepower and 2,500-lbs. of towing capacity provide the capability to make quick work of big jobs, while 13-inches of ground clearance and 11-inches of suspension travel make for an incredibly smooth ride, even on rough terrain.

2020 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate – Starting at $26,499 U.S. MSRP

2020 RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate – Starting at $28,799 U.S. MSRP

The 2020 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate comes in three- and six-seat models and includes the same factory-installed features as the NorthStar Premium. The NorthStar Ultimate upgrades this ultra-comfortable, climate-controlled experience with a Pro Shield full glass tip-out windshield and power window doors. To raise the bar even further, Polaris has added its industry-exclusive Ride Command infotainment system as standard equipment.

The seven-inch glove-touch display features built-in GPS navigation, vehicle diagnostic information, an AM/FM radio tuner and Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. Audio is transmitted through included in dash speakers or the optional seven-speaker MB Quart Audio package, while front and rear-mounted cameras provide added visibility when backing up or navigating tight spaces. Additional features include industry-first plow mode which automatically engages (lifts, drops and drags) the plow based on the selected gear, making work more efficient than ever before, and the newly upgraded Group Ride feature which now lets users view the live location of other riders without the need for cellular reception.

2020 RANGER CREW 1000 Premium – Starting at $16,499 U.S. MSRP

Polaris has also brought its popular Sunset Red Metallic exterior color option to the 2020 RANGER CREW 1000 Premium. The RANGER 1000 lineup directly replaces and upgrades the legendary XP 900 lineup for 2020. Featuring significant owner-inspired improvements over the outgoing XP 900, the RANGER 1000 offers the perfect combination of price and performance. It brings added capability to haul more, tow more and last longer, while delivering more comfort and convenience than its predecessor. A single overhead cam ProStar 1000 engine produces 61 horsepower and 55 lb-ft of low-end torque to effortlessly tow up-to 2,500 lbs. Additional improvements include a rugged, full-body skid plate, an ultra-smooth Pro-PVTi clutch system and sealed bushings and bearings for a quieter ride and longer life.

2020 RZR PRO XP Premium and PRO XP 4 Premium – Starting at $24,499 and $27,999 U.S. MSRP, respectively

2020 RZR PRO XP Ultimate and PRO XP 4 Ultimate – Starting at $28,499 and $32,299 U.S. MSRP, respectively

Polaris has also announced a new Cruiser Black exterior color option for 2020 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP 4 Premium and Ultimate models. The Cruiser Black premium paint is paired with Indy Red accents for a sinister appearance. Featuring professional-level performance, visionary design and brute strength, the PRO XP Premium and PRO XP Ultimate models deliver the ultimate combination of power, suspension, and agility in the off-road.