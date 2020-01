Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based Redline Plastics, parent of Dowco and Willie & Max, recently had the honor of hosting Congressman Glenn Grothman, the U.S. representative for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District.

Grothman visited Redline Plastics' new 117,000-square-foot corporate office and manufacturing plant to get a hands-on understanding of our growth and the types of products manufactured in his district. During a tour of the facility, Grothman engaged with many of Redline’s 100 employees.