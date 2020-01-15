Yamaha's new documentary, "There for That First Ride", is an 11-minute video that follows a parent-child motorcycle class as kids learn to ride a motorcycle for the first time.

Yamaha’s Parent-Child Motorcycle Class gives elementary school age children the opportunity to try riding a motorcycle together with their parents/guardians. The program first began back in the 1980s and is part of Yamaha’s efforts to promote riding safety. It aims to teach the fun of operating a motorcycle, to strengthen the bonds between children and their parents/guardians through shared experiences, to teach the rules and manners for safer riding, and to help children grow by channeling our spirit of challenge and giving them a sense of accomplishment.