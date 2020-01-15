MIC elects new board directors

Motorcycle Industry Council members elected two new directors for the organization’s board, and re-elected secretary/treasurer Jim Woodruff for another two-year term. Dealernews Editor Robin Hartfiel, who has served on the MIC Aftermarket Committee since 1992, was elected to take the seat of Eric Anderson, of VROOM Network, whose term expires this month. Rod Lopusnak, general manager of Triumph North America, was elected to take the seat vacated by Mike Peyton, of BMW Motorrad USA.

"It is time we all dig deep, together, and truly put motorcycling first," Lopusnak said. "We need to first challenge every OEM and dealer and, as a group, take this exact step and set this as the foundation moving forward."

Hartfiel said he is honored to be serving on the MIC board. "As an industry, we are at a critical juncture and we owe it to ourselves to be committed and engaged as we can be."

Woodruff echoed those sentiments. "Our entire industry needs to work together to help consumers discover the joys of riding, which means recruiting more companies to become MIC members, expanding rider training programs, focusing our data and research efforts, and continuing our outstanding government relations efforts."



The 2020 MIC Board of Directors

Chair of the Board

Paul Vitrano

Senior Assistant General Counsel

Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Inc.

Vice Chair

Chuck Boderman

Vice President, Powersports Products

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.



Secretary/Treasurer

Jim Woodruff

Chief Executive Officer

National Powersport Auctions

Derek Brooks

Motorcycle Product Line Manager

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

Jeff Brown

Co-Founder

EagleRider

Tim Calhoun

Vice President of Sales

Quin Design Helmets

Kerry Graeber

Vice President MC/ATV Sales & Marketing

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.

Robin Hartfiel

Editor

Dealernews

John Hinz

CEO

KTM North America, Inc.



Bill Jenkins

Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.



Andrew Leisner

Senior Vice President, Managing Director

Bonnier Motorcycle Media



Rod Lopusnak

General Manager

Triumph North America