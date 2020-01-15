MIC elects new board directors

Motorcycle Industry Council members elected two new directors for the organization’s board, and re-elected secretary/treasurer Jim Woodruff for another two-year term. Dealernews Editor Robin Hartfiel, who has served on the MIC Aftermarket Committee since 1992, was elected to take the seat of Eric Anderson, of VROOM Network, whose term expires this month. Rod Lopusnak, general manager of Triumph North America, was elected to take the seat vacated by Mike Peyton, of BMW Motorrad USA.
"It is time we all dig deep, together, and truly put motorcycling first," Lopusnak said. "We need to first challenge every OEM and dealer and, as a group, take this exact step and set this as the foundation moving forward."
Hartfiel said he is honored to be serving on the MIC board. "As an industry, we are at a critical juncture and we owe it to ourselves to be committed and engaged as we can be."
Woodruff echoed those sentiments. "Our entire industry needs to work together to help consumers discover the joys of riding, which means recruiting more companies to become MIC members, expanding rider training programs, focusing our data and research efforts, and continuing our outstanding government relations efforts."
The 2020 MIC Board of Directors
Chair of the Board
Paul Vitrano
Senior Assistant General Counsel
Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Inc.
Vice Chair
Chuck Boderman
Vice President, Powersports Products
American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Secretary/Treasurer
Jim Woodruff
Chief Executive Officer
National Powersport Auctions
Derek Brooks
Motorcycle Product Line Manager
Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.
Jeff Brown
Co-Founder
EagleRider
Tim Calhoun
Vice President of Sales
Quin Design Helmets
Kerry Graeber
Vice President MC/ATV Sales & Marketing
Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.
Robin Hartfiel
Editor
Dealernews
John Hinz
CEO
KTM North America, Inc.
Bill Jenkins
Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations
Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.
Andrew Leisner
Senior Vice President, Managing Director
Bonnier Motorcycle Media
Rod Lopusnak
General Manager
Triumph North America