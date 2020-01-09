Answer Racing dials it back to the 90s for launch at A1 (video)

The Friday before the Anaheim 1 Supercross, Answer Racing rolled out the red carpet to the powersports media for their Pro Glo Racewear Media Intro at Karl Strauss Brewing across from the stadium. After an hour with media, the venue opened to the public for “Vill-O-Palooza,” a fun 90s-themed fan appreciation event where Ryan Villopoto, Tyler Bowers, Alex Martin, Jimmy Decotis, Freddie Noren, Nick Wey, and others mingled with the crowd on hand, swapped stories, and bench raced.

With Saturday the big day, and as the opening round hype continued to build, Answer once again pulled out all the stops by creating a 90s-themed “Pro Glo Party in the Pits” fan experience for those in attendance at the Supercross Pit Party. A hired MC kept the crowd informed about the launch of Trinity Pro Glo Limited Edition Racewear and helped pass out promotional Tyler Bowers foam fingers to the fans, and a 90s Guns N' Roses tribute rock band played throughout the day when the pits were open to the public.

Answer Racing Pro Glo Limited Edition Racewear is available now to authorized Tucker Powersports dealers.