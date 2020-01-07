Polaris unveils 2020 RZR and Sportsman limited edition models

Polaris Off Road has introduced all-new 2020 RZR and Sportsman limited-edition models with factory-installed accessories and premium upgrades. Polaris RZR also announced reduced pricing for the 2020 RZR XP 4 Turbo, RZR XP Turbo, RZR S4 1000, RZR S 1000 and RZR S 900 providing greater value to customers when purchasing a new unit.

As the first 50-inch RZR to come factory-installed with RIDE COMMAND, the all-new 2020 RZR 900 FOX Edition gives riders the confidence to tackle any trail and get where they need to go. The all-new 2020 Sportsman 850 Premium LE and 2020 Sportsman 570 Premium LE feature exclusive, limited-edition colors and premium accessory combinations that come factory-installed.

“Our customers live for the outdoors and demand vehicles with enhanced performance and capability for the toughest trails and jobs,” said Steven Menneto, President of Off-Road Vehicles, Polaris. “Our newly launched RZR and Sportsman limited-edition models offer technology upgrades and factory-installed packages to provide customers with the ultimate riding experience. We’re also excited to announce new price updates for our 2020 RZR XP Turbo, RZR S 1000 and RZR S 900 models making ownership more feasible and allowing consumers to experience the excitement and adrenaline rush that can only be found behind the wheel of a Polaris RZR.”

Polaris RZR has unveiled the RZR 900 FOX Edition now with RIDE COMMAND which gives riders the confidence to conquer any trail with a factory-installed seven-inch, glove-touch display featuring a backup camera, built-in GPS navigation, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and new features including Group Ride. Group Ride lets users view the live location of other riders through vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) antennas, Bluetooth tethering via a mobile device or the RIDE COMMAND mobile app. FOX 2.0 Podium X shocks with 10-inches of travel allows for the vehicle to handle rough terrain while the newly-featured full doors keep trail elements out of the machine. The drive system features 2WD, all-wheel-drive, and Turf Mode which provides a controlled ride for easier, tighter turns without tearing up turf or grass. The RZR 900 FOX Edition now with RIDE COMMAND features an all-new Stealth Gray paint.

Polaris RZR is also announcing new pricing updates for the 2020 RZR XP 4 Turbo, RZR XP Turbo, RZR S4 1000, RZR S 1000 and RZR S 900 models.

2020 RZR XP 4 Turbo – Starting at $22,699 U.S. MSRP reduced from $23,699 U.S. MSRP

2020 RZR XP Turbo – Starting at $19,999 U.S. MSRP reduced from $20,999 U.S. MSRP

2020 RZR S4 1000 – Starting at $18,599 U.S. MSRP reduced from $19,599 U.S. MSRP

2020 RZR S 1000 – Starting at $16,999 U.S. MSRP reduced from $17,999 U.S. MSRP

2020 RZR S 900 – Starting at $14,999 U.S. MSRP reduced from $15,299 U.S. MSRP

2020 Sportsman 850 Premium LE – Starting at $10,999 U.S. MSRP

2020 Sportsman 570 Premium LE – Starting at $8,999 U.S. MSRP

Pioneering the premium ATV category for more than 30 years, Polaris Sportsman has launched the 2020 Sportsman 850 Premium LE and 2020 Sportsman 570 Premium LE which provides riders the confidence to ride harder, go further and do more. Factory-installed accessories including front and rear bumpers, hand guards, and a 3,500-lb. HD winch with a synthetic rope offer increased capability, protection and durability. Both machines boast class-leading ground clearance (11.5-inches), suspension travel (850: 10.3-inches and 570: 9.5-inches) and industry exclusive on-demand AWD for legendary handling through demanding trails. The 2020 Sportsman 850 Premium LE comes in exclusive Matte Navy Blue paint while the 2020 Sportsman 570 Premium LE comes in Matte Nara Bronze paint.