BMW Motorrad offering ride-share pilot in Barcelona with e-scooter

BMW Motorrad is teaming up with mobility provider Cooltra to offer its maxi scooter BMW C Evolution as part of a ride-sharing pilot program in Barcelona.

BMW Motorrad has five years of experience related to electromobility in the urban environment. Alphabet Spain also is a partner in the latest venture.

“Our priority in terms of electromobility is still the urban context,” said Timo Resch, BMW Motorrad Head of Sales and Marketing. “It is here that sharing models offer enormous potential for new business segments and customers. So I’m especially pleased that Cooltra Prime is now offering an innovative solution to meet inner-city electromobility requirements in Barcelona with our BMW C evolution.”

The Cooltra Prime app provides a sustainable, future-oriented mobility service for the Spanish city. Cooltra Prime enables Barcelona’s residents and visitors to get around the city and its environment on the BMW C evolution — ensuring travel that is not just emission-free but also geared perfectly to users’ needs.

The Cooltra Prime app makes it simple to find, book and unlock the BMW C evolution. The scooters also offer a range of up to 100 km and come complete with insurance and helmet, so users can focus entirely on an emission-free riding experience.

The BMW C evolution for booking via the Cooltra Prime app will initially be available at four SABA car parks in Barcelona and at the airport. Customers can pick up their scooter at one of these car parks and return it to any of the designated stations. The plan in future is to expand this mobility service to include other important areas of Barcelona in order to ensure good connections to Josep Tarradellas Barcelona El Prat airport as well as other key locations such as Sabadell, Terrassa and Sant Cugat.