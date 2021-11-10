Accelerate conference opens in Atlanta

The Accelerate Conference began at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 11, with more than 100 dealer representatives and industry expert speakers both in attendance and presenting.

“It’s been an unprecedented year throughout the industry, and it’s great to see the event off and running with people from all over the country attending,” said Powersports Business editor-in-chief Dave McMahon.

In addition to seminars featuring information and tips on maximizing a dealership’s service department, the economy, capitalizing on pre-owned inventory, how communication can drive sales, digital retailing and more, Powersports Business held a ceremony to honor and announce the Top 40 under 40 nominees in attendance at the event.

“We wanted to host a little ceremony for those who were both nominated and in attendance for our first-ever section and event,” said managing editor Nick Longworth.

With three full days offering industry knowledge and networking, the inaugural conference was considered a success by both attendees and sponsors – of which more than a dozen were present for support.

The first day began with a roundtable discussion featuring JJ Zalenchak of Mosites Motorsports (North Versailles, Pennsylvania) and Paul McGowan of Xtreme Powersports (Columbus, Georgia) discussing life as a GM over the past 18 months

Also owned by parent company EPG Media, Powersports Business sibling publication Boating Industry hosted its inaugural Elevate Conference in the same venue, where top marine industry leaders held their own conference for the betterment of the industry. Together the two events acted as a pivotal two-for-one for those looking for insider industry knowledge to better their business this fall.

“Both powersports and marine industries can benefit from learning from each other, and it’s been great to be able to host such a wide-ranging group in one place at the same time,” said Boating Industry editor Adam Quandt.

Not able to make it this year? Keep your eyes open for future coverage and announcements, as both Elevate and Accelerate plan to return next year at a location still to be determined.

