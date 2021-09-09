Ironhorse Funding LLC announces $100 million in assets under management 

Ironhorse Funding LLC has announced that its assets under management have surpassed $100 million. The milestone comes just three years after the company’s initial launch and represents a 31% annual growth rate. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, Ironhorse Funding is a non-prime and sub-prime originator, lender, and servicer for the motorcycle, powersports, RV and marine industries.

“Our continued growth is a direct result of Ironhorse Funding’s focus on developing long-term relationships with our business partners, clients, and borrowers," said Jon Krumdick, Chief Operating Officer, in the announcement.

“This is an exciting achievement amid other strategic initiatives that we’ll be launching in the next quarter that will accelerate our growth even further," Managing Director and Co-founder Daniel Wilensky said in the announcement.

In the last twelve months, Ironhorse Funding has added a western operations office, doubled its employee count, and expanded its full-spectrum direct lending program.

“We’re grateful to our talented team, investors, and to our clients for entrusting us to provide innovative credit solutions and unmatched benefit and service," said co-founder Joel Wheeler in the announcement.