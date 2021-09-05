Wheel Pros acquires Driven Lighting Group

Wheel Pros has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Driven Lighting Group (DLG) – an online retailer of aftermarket enthusiast lighting products.

“We are thrilled to welcome DLG, its talented employees and customers to the Wheel Pros family. We’re impressed with DLG’s rapid growth and strong market position with brands like Morimoto and online properties like The Retrofit Source and Headlight Revolution,” said Randy White, Co-Founder and CEO of Wheel Pros in the announcement. “We believe the lighting category is a natural extension of our portfolio of aftermarket vehicle enhancements, and with DLG we can continue increasing penetration of a large white-space opportunity. We look forward to leveraging our scale and infrastructure and working with the DLG team, including Matt Kossoff, Chief Product Officer and founder of Retrofit Source, and Chris Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer and founder of Headlight Revolution, to accelerate growth of the enthusiast aftermarket lighting category.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Driven Lighting Group is a designer, marketer, influencer and online retailer of enthusiast aftermarket lighting products. DLG has established brands, such as Morimoto and Profile Performance, and has in-house product development capabilities as well. DLG’s creative content engine and e-commerce platforms have attracted a large community of enthusiasts and wide customer base ranging from hobbyists to performance-driven consumers.

“DLG has achieved incredible growth in partnership with Kian Capital over the past few years, expanding our online presence, scaling our operational infrastructure, and adding additional adjacent product offerings,” said Brian Reese, CEO of DLG in the announcement. “We’re excited to join the Wheel Pros organization and leverage their design expertise, scale and operational footprint to accelerate growth. We’ve witnessed what they’ve been able to do in other adjacent categories such as suspension, and we believe together we can rapidly grow lighting in the large enthusiast market.”