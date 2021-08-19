Land group eyes ATV park creation: report

“Could a 10,000-acre mine-scarred chunk of land in Luzerne County become this area’s next popular recreation park?” That’s the question posed by PA Homepage as the non-profit land reclamation organization Earth Conservancy has begun a feasibility study to determine potential future use of the land.

According to president/CEO Terrence Ostrowski, the land could potentially be used for legal ATV riding, hiking, rock climbing, paintballs riflery, shooting ranges and more.

Powersports Business has previously reported on the benefits of creating more riding opportunity in a dealership’s surrounding community.

