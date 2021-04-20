Greg Blackwell takes new role with UTV manufacturer

Industry veteran Greg Blackwell has been around the block the last 30 years, having held executive roles at LeMans Corporation, KTM North America, Tucker Powersports and more. But heading into 2021, he will face an all-new challenge.

Blackwell has been hired by HISUN Motor Corp., USA to help develop its dealer network.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Jason Walling, JJ Pecsok and Jamie Cheek in the past and I’m very impressed with what they are accomplishing together with the HISUN team – HISUN is definitely on the move and I want to work with the team to develop and grow the Southwest market,” said Blackwell in the announcement.

In his role, Blackwell will work closely with business development manager Tyler Houghton. Together, they will work to elevate the service and support of the current dealer base in the region, while cultivating new relationships and expanding the dealer footprint throughout the territory for HISUN.

This is a great time to join HISUN. With multiple new initiatives and a product roadmap in place that aligns with the evolving landscape of the powersports industry, HISUN continues to grow, improve and better serve their growing customer base. The HISUN team is excited to welcome Greg Blackwell as a pivotal part of HISUN’s strategic growth plans.

“Acquiring Greg to the team is another giant leap forward for HISUN. His market knowledge and professional relationships will help us expedite our efforts to continue developing our dealer network and provide a level of service to our customer that is second to none. We anticipate many great things from Greg and his future with HISUN,” said Jason Walling, national sales manager of HISUN Motors Corp., USA.

Greg Blackwell