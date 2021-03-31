Diamondback Harley-Davidson hosts 6th annual Easter egg hunt and cook-off: report

Throughout a weekend that for many involves faith and family, Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Oklahoma will host its 6th annual Easter egg hunt and amateur chili cook-off on Saturday, April 3. For a $5 entrance fee patrons will be able to sample different dishes and vote for their favorite.

All proceeds from the cook-off will go to the dealership’s School Scholarship Program, benefitting the community it serves.

Powersports Business recently reported how commitment to the community you serve often creates reciprocating relationships, which can lead to sales and referrals.

Is your dealership considering any festivities for Easter weekend or beyond? Let us know in the comments section below or drop us a line at NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com