When Powersports Business was notified of a new partnership between QuadBoss, Monsters of the South and DragonFire racing, we set out to get the story behind the partnership’s origins and their collective plans for the future.

Throughout the process aftermarket parts distributor Tucker Powersports provided a new look at some of the latest rigs.

You can watch the promo video below via the PSB YouTube, and keep an eye out for a story about the partnership in the next edition of the print magazine.