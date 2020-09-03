Eagle River Motorsports Show set for Sept. 11-13

The World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River, Wisconsin, will host its Motorsports Show & Swap from Sept. 11-13. It’s a one-time only event.

The complex offers a large indoor expo hall, many acres of land, a race track facility, ample parking, food and beverage licenses and a general layout to handle all sizable events. The facility will be sanitized daily with hand sanitizers located everywhere.

The event will include OEM displays, snowmobile, side-by-side and ATV products, clothing and accessory sales, food vendors, ATV and side-by-side demos, trailer sales, trail ride opportunities, performance parts and lodges.

Vendor setup is Sept. 10.

Friday, Sept. 11 is as follows:

8:00 am - 3:00 pm Vendor / Displayer set up

7:00 am - 3:00 pm Swappers enter and set up

3:00 pm - Open for consumers.

7:30 pm - Exciting "Under the Lights" show on the Derby Track (final details to be determined).

Saturday, Sept. 12:

Open at 9:00 am

Sunday, Sept. 13:

Open at 9:00 am

This event is coordinated through the efforts of: The St. Germain Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame, the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame, World Snowmobile Headquarters, the World Championship Derby Complex and the Snow Eagles Snowmobile Club.

For more information, go to www.derbycomplex.com.