Online car buying, touchless delivery’s Carvana expanding to 100 markets

Phoenix-based Carvana, the e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to 100 additional cities across 24 states to provide those who need to purchase a vehicle with an entirely online car buying experience with a great selection, great prices and great customer service.

Carvana provides customers with an easy, safe way to purchase a vehicle entirely online from home. This includes the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy, which gives customers a week to ensure their vehicle fits their life. Customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com with high-definition, 360-degree virtual vehicle tours, simple financing, and select as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery, all in as little as 5 minutes.

Carvana was founded seven years ago with a mission to change the way people buy cars. Carvana provides a self-service platform where consumers can easily shop from the comfort of home, then get their car as soon as the next day, delivered straight to their driveway. It’s a service Carvana pioneered and has continued to deliver and perfect over the past seven years, and now, more than ever, it’s a service many consumers are seeking. Carvana understands that many consumers are staying home to stay safe, and for those needing to purchase a vehicle right now, Carvana provides a safe, easy way to buy a car entirely online with Touchless Delivery.

“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving. For many, that includes the need to buy or sell a car, and often their options are limited,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “That’s why we are bringing as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to even more consumers and launching 100 markets.”

As-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery is now available in these cities, and total of 261 markets across the country:

Anniston, AL

Auburn, AL

Decatur, AL

Dothan, AL

Florence, AL

Gadsden, AL

Dover, DE

Homosassa Springs, FL

Punta Gorda, FL

Sebastian, FL

Sebring, FL

The Villages, FL

Albany, GA

Brunswick, GA

Dalton, GA

Gainesville, GA

Hinesville, GA

Rome, GA

Valdosta, GA

Warner Robins, GA

Bloomington, IL

Champaign, IL

Danville, IL

Kankakee, IL

Peoria, IL

Springfield, IL

Bloomington, IN

Columbus, IN

Evansville, IN

Kokomo, IN

Lafayette, IN

Michigan City, IN

Muncie, IN

Terre Haute, IN

Lawrence, KS

Manhattan, KS

Bowling Green, KY

Elizabethtown, KY

Owensboro, KY

California, MD

Pittsfield, MA

Battle Creek, MI

Bay City, MI

Jackson, MI

Midland, MI

Monroe, MI

Muskegon, MI

Niles-Benton Harbor, MI

Saginaw, MI

Columbia, MO

Jefferson City, MO

St. Joseph, MO

Ocean City, NJ

Vineland, NJ MSA

Elmira, NY

Glens Falls, NY

Ithaca, NY

Kingston, NY

Utica, NY

Burlington, NC

Goldsboro, NC

Greenville, NC

Jacksonville, NC

New Bern, NC

Rocky Mount, NC

Lima, OH

Mansfield, OH

Springfield, OH

Enid, OK

Lawton, OK

Bloomsburg, PA

Chambersburg, PA

East Stroudsburg, PA

Gettysburg, PA

Johnstown, PA

Lebanon, PA

State College, PA

Williamsport, PA

Sumter, SC

Cleveland, TN

Jackson, TN

Morristown, TN

Longview, TX

Sherman, TX

Tyler, TX

Victoria, TX

Wichita Falls, TX

Blacksburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA

Staunton, VA

Winchester, VA

Morgantown, WV

Parkersburg, WV

Weirton, WV

Wheeling, WV

Fond du Lac, WI

Janesville, WI

Oshkosh, WI

Racine, WI

Sheboygan, WI