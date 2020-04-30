Home » News » Parts department revenue declines for March revealed

Parts department revenue declines for March revealed

April 30, 2020

With all five regions of the U.S. in the red, March proved to levy a hard hit on parts departments at dealerships nationwide that use the Lightspeed DMS.

A survey by CDK Recreation of transactions at 1,649 same-store locations vs. March 2019 shows that parts department sales on average decreased 19.4 percent among Lightspeed DMS dealers.

Here’s a look at the breakdown by region.

Midwest — Down 16.1 percent

Northeast — Down 17.3 percent

Northwest — Down 33.2 percent

South — Down 16.4 percent

West — Down 21.1 percent

USA — Down 19.4 percent

Parts sales were up at 457 dealership locations and down at 1,192 locations in the survey.

— Dave McMahon, editor

