Parts department revenue declines for March revealed

With all five regions of the U.S. in the red, March proved to levy a hard hit on parts departments at dealerships nationwide that use the Lightspeed DMS.

A survey by CDK Recreation of transactions at 1,649 same-store locations vs. March 2019 shows that parts department sales on average decreased 19.4 percent among Lightspeed DMS dealers.

Here’s a look at the breakdown by region.

Midwest — Down 16.1 percent

Northeast — Down 17.3 percent

Northwest — Down 33.2 percent

South — Down 16.4 percent

West — Down 21.1 percent

USA — Down 19.4 percent

Parts sales were up at 457 dealership locations and down at 1,192 locations in the survey.

— Dave McMahon, editor