Retail financing partnership formed

A financial company that has financed more than $26 billion in loans since its founding in 1992 — and currently services more than 15,000 powersports, trailer and outdoor power equipment dealers — has formed a partnership with a leading motorcycle brand.

Sheffield Financial and Triumph Motorcycles (America) Limited have agreed to a multi-year financing services agreement.

The agreement allows Sheffield to provide lending services to Triumph customers through the Triumph dealer network. The contract covers installment financing for Triumph’s family of motorcycles.

Jeff McKay, Sheffield Financial president, said, “We are excited to announce Sheffield’s new partnership with Triumph, an iconic British motorcycle manufacturer. Triumph’s deep heritage and strong dealer network, coupled with Sheffield’s industry leading retail financing is a strong partnership.”

“We are excited to partner with Sheffield Financial to bring competitive and convenient installment financing to Triumph dealers and customers,” said Rod Lopusnak, general manager, Triumph. “Sheffield Financial is a proven leader in the industry and this new partnership nicely complements our commitment to dealers, customers and continued growth of Triumph.”