Republic of Texas rolls out 25th anniversary lineup

The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally (ROTMR) has unveiled the full music lineup for the 25th annual event celebrating live music, custom rides and motorcycle lifestyle. The rally, which will take place at the Travis County Expo Center in Austin, is set to return Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14.

Recently acquired and now produced by Derwood Productions, Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally looks to offer all two-wheeled enthusiasts — builders, artists, racers, bikers, newbies, gear-heads, and fans alike — four days filled to the brim with eclectic motorcycle showcases, limited edition hot rods, classic cars, and mechanical oddities, as well as multi-genre music performances from historical headliners and local Austin legends, delectable food and drink offerings, exciting on-site activities, and so much more. The weekend event continues to be independently owned and produced by the new Austin-based ownership team.

This year’s music portion of the event will be headlined by critically-acclaimed American rock band Steve Miller Band, whose front man, Steve Miller, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016; Southern rock outfit Blackberry Smoke, whose fifth studio album, Like an Arrow, was released in 2018, reaching number one on the Billboard Country, Americana/Folk, UK Rock, and Independent Albums charts the same week of its release; and former drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Artimus Pyle.

Other music performers include Grammy Award-winning country artist Marty Stuart, known for his unique style of merging rockabilly, honky-tonk, and traditional country music; Austin-based Americana, country, and rock musician Jesse Dayton, who is also known for his collaborations with rock musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie; Canadian singer and guitarist Sue Foley, who continues to perform in support of her 2018 studio album, The Ice Queen, which featured guest vocals by icons like Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Jimmie Vaughan; as well as blues singer Lou Ann Barton, rock and country trio Supersuckers, Austin Chronicle’s 2017 “Best Guitarist” award winner Eric Tessmer, Mike Eldred Trio, Bluebonnets, Peterson Brothers, and more.

One of the largest and longest-running motorcycle events in the country, ROTMR was recently purchased by Derwood Productions in 2019. Founded by Luther Cory Moore, who is also the president and partner of the well-known Austin Speed Shop, Derwood Productions looks to remix and diversify the iconic Austin event, marrying music and machines and creating an inclusive environment for all motorcycle enthusiasts and fans.

“The original owners were looking for a passionate motorcycle-lover to help start a new chapter for the iconic event, and I saw this as an amazing opportunity to continue the legacy while pushing it into a more inclusive and diverse experience. I am also using this opportunity as a special way to pay tribute to my father, who instilled in me the passion for motorcycles,” said Luther Cory Moore, founder of Derwood Productions. “Our team couldn’t be more excited about the future of the rally, and we look forward to celebrating the 25-year anniversary this June with friends and family, as well as both past and new attendees alike. Make sure to come out this summer and support. ”

Tickets to ROTMR are available for purchase now at www.rotrallystore.com. Full-day passes for Thursday (6/11) and Friday (6/12) cost just $89, while day passes for Saturday (6/13) are available for just $129. For those looking to elevate their on-site experience, full festival passes are available for just $149.

Day passes offer attendees access to concerts, entertainment, exhibitions, vendors, and food & beverage areas, while full fest passes offer full access to all concerts, shows, exhibits all four days, as well as a complimentary 2020 ROTMR t-shirt, in-and-out and ride-in privileges, and more. Those interested in attending the festival are encouraged to buy now as ticket prices will increase as the festival dates approach.

ROTMR also offers the option to reserve RV lots for those looking to stay overnight on festival grounds. Lots are available to rent beginning at $510 and each purchase includes two full festival passes. Interested patrons must sign up for a ROTMR account to purchase and automatic waitlists will open for cancellations as lots are sold out.

ROTMR would like to thank their current 2020 partners who help make the 25th annual event possible, including Cowboy Harley-Davidson, GEICO, and Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys.

In an effort to give back, a portion of proceeds from ROTMR 2020 will be donated nonprofit partner Peace*Love*Happiness Charity Motorcycle Ride, which was originally founded by John Paul DeJoria and is committed to contributing to a sustainable planet through investing in people, protecting animals, and conserving the environment.

Since inception in 1995, ROTMR has cumulatively played host to over 200,000 attendees. The historic event has brought to its stages notable music artists, including Willie Nelson, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Waylon Jennings, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Charlie Daniels, Hank Williams Jr., Joan Jett, Joe Ely, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and many other iconic performers.