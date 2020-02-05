Dealership SX autograph parties land Yamaha, KTM, Kawasaki, Suzuki racers

Supercross is returning to Tampa, and both Barney’s Motorcycle and Marine locations are planning blowout autograph parties with Supercross racers.

There’s no better way for your customers to spend Valentine’s Day than at your dealership, right? On Friday, Feb. 14, the St. Petersburg and Brandon shops will allow customers to meet the pros and get autographs and posters. Free gifts and giveaways are part of the night also.

Each party is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with factory riders signing from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Barney’s St. Petersburg

Team Yamaha

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing

Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing

Team KTM

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM

Barney’s Brandon

Team Kawasaki

Monster Energy Kawasaki

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

Team Suzuki

JGRMX/Yoshimura/Factory Suzuki Racing

HEP Motorsports Suzuki