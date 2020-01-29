Industry supplier acquired by BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC on Tuesday announced that they have entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which BorgWarner will acquire Delphi Technologies in an all-stock transaction that values Delphi Technologies' enterprise value at approximately $3.3 billion.

The acquisition would strengthen BorgWarner's power electronics products, capabilities and scale. Combining with Delphi Technologies is consistent with BorgWarner's evolution towards the propulsion market of the future and would enable BorgWarner to maintain flexibility across combustion, hybrid, and electric propulsion (C-H-E).

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Delphi Technologies stockholders would receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner common stock per Delphi Technologies share. Upon closing of the transaction, current BorgWarner stockholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company, while current Delphi Technologies stockholders are expected to own approximately 16%.

In fiscal year 2019, BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies estimate that they generated $10.17 billion and $4.36 billion of net sales, respectively. Following the close of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be one of the leading pure-play propulsion companies globally, serving light and commercial vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket. The combined company would offer a unique, more comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading propulsion products and systems across combustion, hybrid and electric, resulting in greater content per vehicle relative to BorgWarner today.

"This exciting transaction represents the next step in BorgWarner's balanced propulsion strategy, strengthening our position in electrified propulsion as well as our combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner. "Delphi Technologies will bring proven leading power electronics technologies, talent and scale that will complement our hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion offerings. As a combined company, we look forward to delivering enhanced solutions to our customers while driving increased value for our stockholders."

Mr. Lissalde added, "We have a great deal of respect for Delphi Technologies' team around the world and look forward to welcoming them to BorgWarner. We are confident that together we will be able to move faster to address market trends toward electrification."

"This is a compelling transaction that we are confident delivers clear benefits to our stakeholders," said Richard F. Dauch, CEO of Delphi Technologies. "Delphi Technologies' portfolio is highly complementary to BorgWarner's, and together we plan to create a pioneering propulsion technologies company uniquely equipped to serve OEMs and aftermarket customers around the world. BorgWarner's team shares our focus on addressing today's and tomorrow's challenges, and the combination will create exciting opportunities for our employees. We also expect our stockholders will benefit from the opportunity to participate in the future growth and upside potential of the combined company."

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits:

Bringing BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies together is expected to:

Strengthen BorgWarner's power electronics products, capabilities and scale, creating a leader in electrified propulsion systems that is well-positioned to take advantage of future propulsion migration. Delphi Technologies brings industry leading power electronics technology and talent, with an established production, supply and customer base. The combined company would offer customers a suite of integrated and standalone offerings of power electronics products (including high voltage inverters, converters, on-board chargers and battery management systems) and capabilities (including software, systems integration and thermal management).

Enhance BorgWarner's combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses. Delphi Technologies' breadth of combustion propulsion products complements BorgWarner's innovative portfolio, which is focused on clean technologies to increase efficiency and performance of modern combustion vehicles. Adding Delphi Technologies' commercial vehicle and aftermarket business results in more balance across light vehicles, commercial vehicles and the aftermarket.

Drive meaningful synergies. BorgWarner expects the combined company to realize run-rate cost synergies of approximately $125 million by 2023 driven primarily by SG&A and procurement savings. These savings are incremental to Delphi Technologies' and BorgWarner's existing cost reduction plans. In addition, BorgWarner expects significant long-term revenue synergies primarily from the opportunity to offer more integrated electrified products, creating further value for the combined company's stockholders.

Deliver earnings accretion and preserve BorgWarner's strong balance sheet. The transaction is expected to be meaningfully accretive to adjusted GAAP earnings per share in the second full year after closing. BorgWarner expects the combined company to maintain a strong balance sheet, with a 2019 pro forma gross debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.6x at closing.

BorgWarner Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

BorgWarner today also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion to be executed over the next three years. This is consistent with the company's historic approach to capital allocation and demonstrates confidence in its plan to deliver strong free cash flow generation over the long term. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be based on market conditions, share price and other factors. Repurchases may be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions and may be made under Rule 10b5-1 plans.

Timing and Approvals

The BorgWarner/Delphi Technologies transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to approval by Delphi Technologies' stockholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Management and Headquarters

Following the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be led by Frédéric Lissalde, BorgWarner's President and CEO, and Kevin Nowlan, BorgWarner's CFO, and will operate as BorgWarner. The combined company will be headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.