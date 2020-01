Rider Magazine’s Jenny Smith recently put the 2019 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 through the paces in a road test review.

A portion of the review from Rider: "The harder you look at it, the more oddities — or art, per the eye of the beholder — you see. The engine is clutched within a tubular steel trellis frame — nothing outlandish there, but everything from there up (and back) is rendered in a futuristic blend of straight lines and curves, a departure from the origami angles of its KTM cousins."

The full review can be found here.