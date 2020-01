A Mississippi dealer is taking advantage of a developing area by combining two dealership locations into one in a new building, a report from wlox.com stated.

South Mississippi Power Sports from Gulfport and Suzuki City in Biloxi will combine under one roof and join a string of new businesses popping up along the Interstate 10 and Highway 605 corridor. Owner Michael Nasakaitis says that the new store will offer Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki.

