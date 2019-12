Adirondack Power Sports of Malone, New York has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. A celebration will be held for the dealership's 6th anniversary Dec. 12 – 14 with a three-day open house, along with a grand reopening celebration following an expansion project to construct a new two-story showroom that took place over the summer.

The dealership also recently acquired a Suzuki franchise and, due to recent demand, they have increased their staff as well.

Read the full story from North Country Now here.