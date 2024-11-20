Honda announces National Technician Contest finalists

American Honda has revealed eight Red Level technicians who have earned a finalist position in the National Technician Contest. These technicians, four competing in the two-wheel segment and four competing in the four-wheel segment, will make up the competitors for the inaugural Honda Powersports event. The National Technician Contest finals will be held at American Honda’s Powersports Training Center in Alpharetta, Georgia.

4W Category 2W Category Sean Mc Creary

M&E Honda

Bedford, IN Jacob Stifter

Davis Motorsports of Delano

Delano, MN Jacob Curtis

Honda of Fairfield

Fairfield, OH Devin Paulsen

Honda Powerhouse of Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD Nathan Plouff

Hodag Honda

Rhinelander, WI Santiago Webber

Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda

Dallas, TX Trent Mattern

Open Road Honda

Mandan, ND Joel Christensen

Southern Honda Powersports

East Ridge, TN

In January, these finalists will compete for two prize packages worth $8,000 each and an opportunity to represent American Honda at the Global Technician Contest in Tokyo, Japan, in 2027.