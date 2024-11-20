DealersHondaLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Honda announces National Technician Contest finalists

The StaffNovember 20, 2024

American Honda has revealed eight Red Level technicians who have earned a finalist position in the National Technician Contest. These technicians, four competing in the two-wheel segment and four competing in the four-wheel segment, will make up the competitors for the inaugural Honda Powersports event. The National Technician Contest finals will be held at American Honda’s Powersports Training Center in Alpharetta, Georgia.

4W Category 2W Category
Sean Mc Creary
M&E Honda
Bedford, IN		Jacob Stifter
Davis Motorsports of Delano
Delano, MN
Jacob Curtis
Honda of Fairfield
Fairfield, OH		Devin Paulsen
Honda Powerhouse of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
Nathan Plouff
Hodag Honda
Rhinelander, WI		Santiago Webber
Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda
Dallas, TX
Trent Mattern
Open Road Honda
Mandan, ND		Joel Christensen
Southern Honda Powersports
East Ridge, TN

In January, these finalists will compete for two prize packages worth $8,000 each and an opportunity to represent American Honda at the Global Technician Contest in Tokyo, Japan, in 2027.

Honda National Technician Contest 2024

