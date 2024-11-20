Honda announces National Technician Contest finalists
American Honda has revealed eight Red Level technicians who have earned a finalist position in the National Technician Contest. These technicians, four competing in the two-wheel segment and four competing in the four-wheel segment, will make up the competitors for the inaugural Honda Powersports event. The National Technician Contest finals will be held at American Honda’s Powersports Training Center in Alpharetta, Georgia.
|4W Category
|2W Category
|Sean Mc Creary
M&E Honda
Bedford, IN
|Jacob Stifter
Davis Motorsports of Delano
Delano, MN
|Jacob Curtis
Honda of Fairfield
Fairfield, OH
|Devin Paulsen
Honda Powerhouse of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
|Nathan Plouff
Hodag Honda
Rhinelander, WI
|Santiago Webber
Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda
Dallas, TX
|Trent Mattern
Open Road Honda
Mandan, ND
|Joel Christensen
Southern Honda Powersports
East Ridge, TN
In January, these finalists will compete for two prize packages worth $8,000 each and an opportunity to represent American Honda at the Global Technician Contest in Tokyo, Japan, in 2027.