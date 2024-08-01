Bennington dealers awarded for excellence in customer satisfaction

Bennington, a pontoon boats manufacturer and subsidiary of Polaris, has announced its dealer recipients of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) 2023 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards. There were 146 Bennington dealers recognized this year.

The NMMA uses dealer satisfaction data collected through the Marine Industry CSI program to recognize boat dealers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvements to better serve their customers.

This year, 146 Bennington dealers were recipients of the National Marine Manufacturers Association 2023 Marine Industry CSI Awards. Photo courtesy of Bennington

The 2023 CSI Award dealer recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year. Data is collected through a survey of customers who purchased a new boat between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers.

“Bennington has the best dealers in the industry, and every year it is proven again and again,” says Michael Shedivy, general manager of Bennington Marine. “Thank you to all of our dealers for their tireless efforts to give our customers the luxurious experience that they deserve, and thank you to the NMMA for recognizing the hard work of our dealers. Our unmatched service and dedication to provide exactly what our customers need is what makes Bennington the number one brand in the pontoon segment, and we’re grateful to our dealers for all they do.”

The complete list of boat dealers honored with 2023 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry are listed on the Boat Satisfaction website.