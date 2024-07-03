DealersLatest NewsNewsPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop News EnewsletterTop Stories
PSB releases latest magazine edition
The July edition of Powersports Business is out now! This month, we cover a range of exciting news. We share how the general manager of Michigan’s Macomb Powersports has completed GM training and applied what he has learned in the dealership. We also learned how Colorado’s Erico Motorsports has created a “moto block” on its street, and Editor Brendan Baker connected with Western Power Sports and shares the company’s current status and future plans.
Highlights of this issue include:
- Polaris shares Geared for Good report
- Cyberattacks, rebates and the right to repair
- The backside of “peak”
- GM shares benefits of GM training
- Erico Motorsports reaches moto community with neighboring RevZilla and Rev’It
- Western Power Sports focuses on long-term growth
Learn about these dealerships and businesses and other breaking industry news: