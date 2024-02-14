EVS Sports moves headquarters to Nevada

EVS Sports, a manufacturer of protection gear, relocated its headquarters on February 1. The company’s headquarters, office and main warehouse have been moved from California, to Carson City, Nevada. The company was founded in 1985 and now develops protective gear products for the majority of today’s extreme sports athletes, including motocross. The EVS family of brands includes LIFT Safety, LIFT Aviation and LIFT Airborne Technologies.

EVS Sports’ headquarters, office and main warehouse relocated from California, to Carson City, Nevada. Photos courtesy of EVS

EVS recently shared with its customers:

“Your unwavering support and partnership have propelled us to new heights in this industry. As we continue to grow, our current warehouse no longer accommodates our aspirations to provide unparalleled support to all our esteemed dealers and distributors. Hence, we are thrilled to announce our move to a state-of-the-art facility in the vibrant community of Carson City, the Capital of Nevada.

This strategic relocation is designed to elevate your experience with us. The new location, meticulously constructed, is geared towards expanding our inventory and bolstering our customer support team. Our commitment to “Choose Better” extends beyond a slogan – it’s a promise to express our gratitude for your continued choice in us.

Please email all communication (including remittance and physical mail) and all shipments (including returns) to our new location at 4851 Goni Road, Carson City, NV 89706.

We sincerely appreciate your patience during this transition, and rest assured, we are dedicated to ensuring a seamless and enhanced service for you. Together, let’s embark on this exciting journey to a brighter and more efficient future.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Sincerely,

EVS Sports”