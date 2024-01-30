Pennsylvania dealership burglarized last week

According to a recent news report from Shorenewsnetwork.com, Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford responded to a reported burglary last week at Five Star Powersports, located at 10091 Lincoln Highway, Snake Spring Township.

Five Star Powersports in Everett, Pennsylvania, was burglarized last week. Suspects stole two 2024 Kawasaki dirtbikes. The dealership is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. (Photo: Five Star Facebook page)

The report states that burglars broke into the dealership during the day and stole a 2024 Kawasaki KXR450 (green) and a 2024 Kawasaki KX250 (green) anniversary edition and loaded them into a U-Haul van. The estimated of the stolen dirtbikes is $18,094.

The burglary was executed by four male suspects and occurred at 5:20 am on Jan. 24, according to the dealership’s Facebook page. After loading the stolen merchandise, the suspects were seen to be fleeing west on SR 30. The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and seeking any assistance from the public with knowledge of the situation. Anyone with information can contact the PSP Bedford Station at 814-623-6133. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Five Star Powersports says it is offering a reward for information that leads to the suspects’ arrest.