Trader Interactive CEO Lori Stacy retires, succeeded by David McMinn

After a distinguished 25-year career, Trader Interactive has announced the retirement of CEO, Lori Stacy. She will be succeeded by David McMinn, who currently serves as the company’s chief operating officer.

“Trader Interactive is unique with a thriving culture and so many opportunities to continue to build value for our customers,” McMinn says. “Lori and the team have built a great business and I am honored to lead the world-class team here at TI. We have an exciting future ahead of us.”

Trader Interactive announces the retirement of CEO Lori Stacy, who will be succeeded by David McMinn. Photo courtesy of Trader Interactive

Stacy began as a sales manager at Auto Trader in 1997 and steadily ascended through the ranks as she increased focus on non-automotive brands, ultimately moving into the CEO position in 2017. Her retirement is effective on December 14. She will remain closely involved in the business as the chair of the Trader Interactive Board.

McMinn will transition to the CEO role following successful stints as the company’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer. His core objectives as CEO will encompass setting and executing the organization’s strategy, resource allocation, and overseeing the executive team.

“Lori is a strong, capable leader who built a world-class business attracting happy customers, loyal and passionate employees, and satisfied buyers and sellers. She crafted an impressive and enviable culture during her tenure here,” says Cameron McIntyre, CEO of CAR Group, formerly known as carsales.com LTD and Trader’s sole owner. “We are extremely appreciative to Lori for her years of dedication, and we thank her for setting us up so successfully for the next phase of growth.

“We are indeed excited about the future under David’s leadership,” McIntyre continues. “David will continue Trader’s legacy of focusing on the customer, working as one team, driving innovation, acting with integrity, and building value.”