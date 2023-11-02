Renthal welcomes two new additions to its U.S. distribution network

Renthal has announced the addition of two respected partners to its U.S. distribution network: Automatic Distributors and Southern Motorcycle Supply. This strategic move signifies Renthal’s continued commitment to delivering premium products to dealers, racers, and riders across the United States, the company says.

Automatic Distributors and Southern Motorcycle Supply bring years of industry expertise and a strong reputation in the motorcycle parts distribution sector. Renthal is confident that these partnerships will enhance its reach and customer service in the U.S. market.

“We are delighted to welcome the new addition of Automatic Distributors and the return of Southern Motorcycle Supply to the Renthal family,” says Paul Perebijnos, off-road manager at Renthal. “Both companies have a deep understanding of the motorcycle industry and specialize in regions of the U.S. market that will complement our current distribution mix to gain maximum market share. Renthal is confident that their inclusion will provide powersports dealers and enthusiasts even greater access to our product lines.”

Renthal’s product lineup includes handlebars, grips, chainwheels, chains, and other motorcycle accessories. Building on its existing distribution network, which includes Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties, Renthal aims to ensure that dealers and riders can easily find and purchase its products.

Automatic Distributors and Southern Motorcycle Supply will distribute Renthal’s products and offer customers access to the brand’s wide range of motorcycle components.